Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.97 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Civic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $111.97 million and $84.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

