Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

