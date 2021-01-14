Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,825 ($36.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,635.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £858.80 million and a P/E ratio of -74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96).

In related news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

