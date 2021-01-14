Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Cloudera posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

