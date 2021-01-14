CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Up 374.3% in December

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLST stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CLST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

