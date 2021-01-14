CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.71

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 16089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

