Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

