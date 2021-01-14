Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

