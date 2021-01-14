Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

