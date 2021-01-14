Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

