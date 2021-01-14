Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $141.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

