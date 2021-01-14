Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

