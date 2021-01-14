Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.05

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 15886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Codexis by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

