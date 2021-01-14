Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) vs. First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head to Head Review

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

55.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.73 $18.65 million N/A N/A First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, it provides mortgage, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.