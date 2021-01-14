Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

