CoinDeal Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,405.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $701,854.31 and $5,405.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,296.86 or 0.84238094 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.