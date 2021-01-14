Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Myomo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.01). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

