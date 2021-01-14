Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading Up 1.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.