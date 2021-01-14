Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

CMA stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

