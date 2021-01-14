Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

