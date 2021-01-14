Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

