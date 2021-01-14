Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

