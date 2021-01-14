Comparing KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 2.00 $58.00 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

