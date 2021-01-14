comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of comScore in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.85. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.