Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Receives Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.70 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 67,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 95,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,403.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.