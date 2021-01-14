Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Conduent by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conduent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

