ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.82

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $21.70. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 129,723 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $853.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.