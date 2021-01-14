Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 333,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,103. The firm has a market cap of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 89.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

