Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 383.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 15,289,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.