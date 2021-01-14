Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

