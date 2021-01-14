Content Value Network Hits One Day Volume of $629,428.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $629,428.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

