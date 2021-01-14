Contentos (COS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.75 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $1.75 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,141,279,623 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

