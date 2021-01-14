ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

