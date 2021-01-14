ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

