ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

WISH stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

