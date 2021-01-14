ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.