Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Receives €95.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

CON traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.50 ($140.59). The company had a trading volume of 465,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €126.50 ($148.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

