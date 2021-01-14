Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Receives €95.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.13 ($103.69).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

CON traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.50 ($140.59). The company had a trading volume of 465,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €126.50 ($148.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.