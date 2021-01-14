Contrasting Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Candlewood Hotel and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Caesars Entertainment 0 4 10 0 2.71

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $67.47, suggesting a potential downside of 14.81%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 6.52 $81.00 million $1.47 53.88

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39%

Risk & Volatility

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

