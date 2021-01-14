Contrasting Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) & Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 10.70% 4.07% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jones Lang LaSalle and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 0 1 3 0 2.75 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $139.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.42 $535.30 million $14.09 10.45 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.