Contrasting NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) & Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NMI and Triad Guaranty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $378.77 million 5.32 $171.96 million $2.62 9.07 Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NMI and Triad Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83 Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI presently has a consensus price target of $26.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NMI has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Triad Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 40.51% 15.70% 10.20% Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NMI beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

