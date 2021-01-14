Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

