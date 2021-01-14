Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,582. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

