Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

