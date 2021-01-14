Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 100.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

