Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Align Technology stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.14. The stock had a trading volume of 294,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

