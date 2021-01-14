Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

