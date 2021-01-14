Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $142,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $2,508,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in InterDigital by 125.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

