Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $342.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,680 shares of company stock worth $15,599,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

