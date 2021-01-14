Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $736,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BWA stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

