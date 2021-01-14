Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $3,806,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter.

BECN stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

